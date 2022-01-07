Podcast: Will Ben Simmons remain with Sixers until offseason?

Dan Volpone of The Gastroenteritis Blues Podcast joins for a post-game crossover episode to discuss the Sixers’ 119-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Joel Embiid had another dominant performance, looking determined to tear down the rims with one thunderous dunk after another. Seth Curry continued to flash his playmaking skills in addition to his top-notch marksmanship, and Tobias Harris put forth his second-straight strong effort after his kerfuffle with the fans earlier in the week. After wrapping up talk about the win over San Antonio, the pod turns to the Twin Towers lineup with Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond from the game against the Orlando Magic. How fun was it, and should we see it again?

Finally, the two cover the Ben Simmons-adjacent news to hit the wires this week, from Marc Stein’s report on Simmons maybe remaining a Sixer longer than fans would like, to everyone in Sacramento being on the table. Sources say Dan and Sean both very much approve of a return package featuring Tyrese Haliburton.

