Sixers Bell Ringer: Embiid, Curry, Harris power Philadelphia to 6th consecutive win

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 11

Tyrese Maxey: 9

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Matisse Thybulle: 1

Back at home and looking for a sixth straight win, the Philadelphia 76ers led wire to wire and defeated the San Antonio Spurs 119-100. Joel Embiid (31 points), Seth Curry (23) and Tobias Harris (23) combined for 77 points on 53 shots. Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and Andre Drummond excelled defensively. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Tobias Harris: 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists

For the second consecutive game, Harris predominantly made quick decisions as a scorer and enjoyed success. Short a handful of players, San Antonio lacked size on the wing and Harris exposed that weakness to the tune of 23 points on 78.6 percent true shooting. He repeatedly bullied his way inside for buckets, effectively attacked in transition and even converted a few tough buckets out of the pick-and-roll and post-ups. With 22 points Wednesday and 23 points Friday, he’s now posted at least 20 points in back-to-back outings for the first time since Oct. 20 and Oct. 22.

Tobi wasn't about to let that one get away. pic.twitter.com/CseoGUkeiJ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 8, 2022

Seth Curry: 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists

This was just a classic game from Curry. He and Embiid have exquisite chemistry in the two-man tango on side pick-and-rolls/dribble handoffs. Together, they generated quality shot after quality shot and Curry reaped the rewards thanks to a silky jumper and lively off-ball movement. He scored 18 in the first half alone and continues to thrive in a larger playmaking role, dishing out seven dimes. Over his last eight games, he’s averaging seven assists and he’s helped fuel the Sixers to various gaudy offensive performances. That was the case yet again Friday.

Joel Embiid: 31 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block

Embiid notched his sixth straight game with at least 30 points in this one, but the facilitating is what really popped. After handing out a season-high 10 assists Monday, he registered seven more and showcased innate chemistry with Matisse Thybulle while operating from the mid-post. They’ve fostered impactful synergy when Thybulle is in the dunker spot this season and Embiid set up the defensive-minded wing for a number of easy buckets. Those two were also dominant together defensively. Embiid played traditional drop coverage well, was comfortable on traps and posed problems for San Antonio when he hedged on the perimeter. He’s playing awesome basketball these days and is the biggest reason Philadelphia is cruising as of late.

Joel Embiid's passing is on a new level this season pic.twitter.com/nIKTVc6KIx — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 8, 2022

Matisse Thybulle: 12 points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist

Thybulle’s absence was felt for stretches on the perimeter defensively the last couple games. He returned Friday primed to make clear how he earned an All-Defensive Team nod last season. Using his length and body control to fluster opponents, he connected with Embiid and Drummond to shut down a ton of pick-and-rolls, largely led by Dejounte Murray. They refused to let Murray create advantages and Thybulle’s ability to stay attached at the point of attack keyed that. He also thrived as a cutter and working the dunker spot, where he and Embiid have developed harmony, and knocked down his lone triple of the evening. When he’s this good defensively and scores 12 points on 110.3 percent true shooting, he’s going to be up for Bell Ringer.

Embiid feed ➡️ Tisse jam. pic.twitter.com/nNpocGfIku — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 8, 2022