SB Nation Reacts: Fans conflicted by COVID-riddled NBA season

Late last month, when Greg Monroe suited up and checked in for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA set a new record for most players to appear in a season at 541. That happened, despite the season only being 2.5 months old, with 4.5 months remaining until the playoffs. It’s the result of a year filled with players unfortunately entering health and safety protocols seemingly every day.

According to a recent survey, the majority of fans feel as though COVID-19 has quelled some of their excitement this season.

However, the majority of NBA fans also say they haven’t watched fewer games, even with so many stars out of the lineup and players on 10-day hardship deals often receiving significant run in their place.

I can certainly relate to these sentiments. Seeing a bunch of people get the chance to live out their dream and suit up for the NBA is heartwarming. But it’s also tough to watch some of these games knowing how many players are out with illness and how many more are putting themselves at risk as well. Players having these opportunities to see the floor is good, but the reason for it can be conflicting.

