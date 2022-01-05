Sixers sign Braxton Key to 10-day hardship contract

The Sixers have been depleted by another group of players entering COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and will be bringing in some extra help from the Blue Coats to solidify their depth.

The team signed 6-foot-8 forward Braxton Key to a 10-day hardship contract. Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice was the first to report the news.

The Sixers are signing Delaware Blue Coats forward Braxton Key to a 10 day hardship deal, a team source tells @thephillyvoice



Assuming he clears the health and safety protocols, the team expects him to be available in Orlando tomorrow night — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 5, 2022

This moves follows a new round of players entering health and safety protocols — Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Paul Reed and Jaden Springer are all currently out for Wednesday’s game against Orlando. Shake Milton is also listed as out with a back contusion, while Myles Powell, who had been out in health and safety protocols as well, is questionable.

Key has played for the Blue Coats over the last two seasons, and currently has averages of 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks in 15 games this season. He spent four years in college (two at Alabama, then two at Virginia) before going undrafted in 2020 and finding his way to the G League.

Key may not even get on the floor for the Sixers if they rely on Tobias Harris, Georges Niang, and smaller lineups by shifting other guards/wings down a spot. But if players like Thybulle and Reed remain out for a game or two, Key could have a chance to play for a few minutes to provide more emergency depth as a backup four and small-ball big.