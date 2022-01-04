Sixers’ Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

The NBA announced that Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/cKYHW8s3d4 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 4, 2022

Embiid’s dominance has been well documented over the past few weeks. After a slow start, Embiid has returned to MVP form, putting up impressive averages of 29.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. His efficiency over the month of December is worth some praise too, as he shot 49.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three.

The numbers speak for themselves; they are quite impressive. An underrated part of his dominance over the past month has been his lack of turnovers. He only averaged 2.1 turnovers per game over the month.

Embiid had many memorable games in December; including 40-plus point performances against the Charlotte Hornets and the Boston Celtics. The Sixers went 8-5 in the games Embiid appeared in for the month of December, with him missing just one game. He had two 40-point performances and seven games in total where he had 30 or more points in a game over the span of the month.

His offensive production has been magnificent, but it’s even more impressive when you consider the fact that he’s anchoring the Sixers’ defense. Embiid is asked to do a lot on the court, and he’s provided. Embiid’s dominance doesn’t seem to be coming to an end any time soon either, as he’s currently on a four-game streak of 30-plus point performances. He even started the new year and month on a roll with a triple-double against the Houston Rockets.

The Sixers have been shorthanded with players enduring injury and health and safety protocols, and they’ve needed every bit of production Embiid has given them. This award is much deserved.