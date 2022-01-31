Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Grizzlies: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Jan 31, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Grizzlies: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies When: 7:00 pm ET, January 31, 2022 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week Joel Embiid (rest) out vs. Grizzlies Sixers face tough test against thriving Grizzlies Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (105) Harden to Philly rumors grow louder, Sacramento bows out (maybe), Embiid continues his tear | out now Tyrese Haliburton more than justified the trade target hype Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ fourth quarter surge gives them win over Kings Loading comments...
