Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (105) Harden to Philly rumors grow louder, Sacramento bows out (maybe), Embiid continues his tear | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan discuss an undefeated week by the streaking Sixers, as Joel Embiid is now the odds-on Vegas favorite for the MVP award. What have they thought of Embiid’s efforts to pace himself in games against lesser opponents in first halves? Or his face-off with Anthony Davis? How about Tyrese Haliburton’s eruption for 38 points in Philly on Saturday night?

Then they get into the news of the week, which was the continued rumors surrounding the apparent mutual interest between the Sixers and impending free agent James Harden. How real do the hosts think this smoke is? And should this prohibit a Ben Simmons deal at the deadline?

Then they discuss the voracity of Sacramento reportedly bowing out of the Simmons sweepstakes. Is this legit, or merely a message to Daryl Morey to come to the table with a lowered asking price to consummate a deal?

Finally, Dan and Steve round out the pod with some ranting.

