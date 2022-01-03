Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s triple-double gives Philadelphia its 20th win of the season

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 10

Tyrese Maxey: 9

Seth Curry: 7

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Matisse Thybulle: 1

Back in Wells Fargo Center for the first time since Dec. 23, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed a shorthanded Houston Rockets squad to town Monday evening. After a track meet of a first half that saw the Sixers enter intermission trailing 63-62, they tightened the screws and cruised to a 133-113 victory for their fourth consecutive win. Joel Embiid was fantastic. Furkan Korkmaz notched his third encouraging outing in four tries. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Joel Embiid: 31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks, one steal

Since returning from a three-week absence due to COVID in late November, Embiid has been on a supernova tear and even ramped up his play the last couple weeks. After Monday, he’s scored at least 30 points in six of his past seven games, with his latest performance producing the third triple-double of his career.

At full strength, with Christian Wood and Alperen Sengün available, the Rockets are already overmatched against Embiid. With both sidelined, Houston opted to play Daniel Theis and Jae’Sean Tate in the middle. Embiid has long dominated Theis and he had little trouble in this contest, registering 31 points on 67.2 percent true shooting. He routinely established deep position inside, had the jumper clicking and thrived on the break for buckets.

Defensively, he influenced various shots near the rim and gave Houston’s ball-handler issues in pick-and-rolls. When Philadelphia deployed him as a screener, the big fella set rugged picks to spring free shooters — an area he’s certainly improved in this season. He’s looked in total control the last few weeks and that continued Monday. Masterful game, even in spite of six turnovers.

Joel Embiid is real, real good pic.twitter.com/sCLrQJ6cCD — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 4, 2022

Furkan Korkmaz: 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal

Korkmaz opened the year playing exceptional basketball and then encountered a lengthy cold spell. But over the last four games, he’s rounding back into form and Monday was his finest outing yet. Twenty-four points were his most since Nov. 6 and the way he blended long-range shooting with downhill scoring was reminiscent of his early season success. He drained a trio of triples in the first quarter, used his 6-foot-7 frame to drive into the paint for finishing opportunities and snagged 11 boards to spearhead transition possessions. Korkmaz finding his footing again would be quite beneficial for himself and the Sixers, and Monday was the latest example of that potentially coming to fruition.

Isaiah Joe: 18 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal

Joe tied a career-high 18 points and set a career-high with five long balls. When passes swung his way, he promptly fired from deep and confidently drilled open looks. He also contained assignments well defensively a few times, effectively fighting around screens and quelling dribble penetration. His quick trigger is immensely valuable as an off-ball scorer and while the sledding’s been tough this season for him, he was in a groove Monday. Maybe, this can be a springboard to right the ship.

Isaiah Joe fan club!! pic.twitter.com/vJjNgLAMX4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 4, 2022