Maxey, Thybulle enter health and safety protocols; Sixers’ schedule reworked

To accommodate previously postponed games, the NBA announced numerous schedule changes Monday afternoon. Two of those changes affect the Philadelphia 76ers. They’ll face the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Jan. 25, a game once scheduled for Dec. 19.

The Sixers were also slated to play the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 23 and the Houston Rockets on Jan. 24. To avoid three games in three days, the latter game has been moved to Jan. 10. That contest will come during a four-day stretch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11 when Philadelphia wasn’t scheduled to play at all.

The NBA today announced the rescheduling of the 11 games postponed in December due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus. pic.twitter.com/MJyiNesT5P — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 3, 2022

In other news, the Sixers announced some roster moves as well. Both Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle have entered health and safety protocols. In response, the team signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal.

Maxey and Thybulle will be unavailable as Philadelphia squares off with the Rockets inside Wells Fargo Center Monday evening.