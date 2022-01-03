Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Rockets: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Jan 3, 2022, 8:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Rockets: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets When: 7:00 pm ET, January 3, 2022 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s triple-double gives Philadelphia its 20th win of the season Joel Embiid bullies Houston on the way to a Sixers win Sixers vs. Rockets: 1st Half Thread Maxey, Thybulle enter health and safety protocols; Sixers’ schedule reworked What’s worked so well in the Sixers’ wins over Warriors, Nets? Sixers face the Rockets at home to start 2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...