Reports: Kings ‘have ended pursuit’ of Ben Simmons trade with Sixers

Daryl Morey and Co. will seemingly have to look elsewhere to move the All-Star guard.

By JacksonJFrank
Philadelphia 76ers v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

For months, the Sacramento Kings have been a leading suitor for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. That is, until Friday afternoon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kings “have ended their pursuit of a deal with the 76ers and turned elsewhere in trade talks, sources told ESPN on Friday.

“Inside of two weeks until the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, the Kings believe the asking price for Simmons is too steep and that a pathway to a trade agreement with the Sixers doesn’t exist, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Wojnarowski also noted that Sacramento no longer being a potential trade partner for Philadelphia “somewhat diminishes the chances of an in-season trade,” though the Sixers still see ways to complete a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

“With the Kings exiting talks and sources saying the Brooklyn Nets will not engage on a James Harden trade, it becomes an ever-increasing possibility that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will be willing to advance the Simmons talks into the offseason,” Wojnarowksi said.

