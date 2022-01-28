Reports: Kings ‘have ended pursuit’ of Ben Simmons trade with Sixers

For months, the Sacramento Kings have been a leading suitor for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. That is, until Friday afternoon.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Kings “have ended their pursuit of a deal with the 76ers and turned elsewhere in trade talks, sources told ESPN on Friday.

ESPN Sources: The Sacramento Kings – one of the most aggressive teams in the market and once an eager suitor for Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons – have ended pursuit of a deal with the 76ers and turned elsewhere in trade talks. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2022

“Inside of two weeks until the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, the Kings believe the asking price for Simmons is too steep and that a pathway to a trade agreement with the Sixers doesn’t exist, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Wojnarowski also noted that Sacramento no longer being a potential trade partner for Philadelphia “somewhat diminishes the chances of an in-season trade,” though the Sixers still see ways to complete a deal before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

“With the Kings exiting talks and sources saying the Brooklyn Nets will not engage on a James Harden trade, it becomes an ever-increasing possibility that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will be willing to advance the Simmons talks into the offseason,” Wojnarowksi said.