NBA trade deadline preview with Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer

We are officially two weeks away from the NBA trade deadline. The rumor mill has begun to pick up in recent weeks as teams try and make their final changes leading into the season’s stretch drive.

The Philadelphia 76ers remain at the forefront of trade discussions. Former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons is still technically on the team, even though he hasn’t suited up for a single game on the schedule.

Daryl Morey and the Sixers brass have remained steadfast that they won’t trade Simmons unless they get the right package in return that will elevate the franchise into the championship conversation.

With Joel Embiid playing an MVP level, Philly is looking to add a star player that can help win in both the short and long term.

On the latest episode of Sixers Daily, I am joined by Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider, Jake Fischer, who wrote about how Morey and Co. are hoping to land former NBA MVP James Harden this offseason.

Recently, reports have surfaced that Harden may look to leave the Brooklyn Nets in free agency this offseason. Given Morey and Harden’s success during their tenures with the Houston Rockets, it’s no surprise to hear the Sixers would be at the top of Harden’s list if he chooses to leave the Nets.

Teams like the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons are among the most active players at this year’s deadline. But, those organizations may not have the necessary pieces that Morey is looking for in return for Simmons.

I asked Jake where he thinks Simmons ultimately ends up.

“I at this point honestly, if I’m making Vegas odds I truly do think that Ben Simmons is most likely to end up in Brooklyn. I really do. But, we’re so far away from that, like if the nets win the championship, it’s gonna be pretty hard for James Harden to walk away from that dynamic. I mean, the Sacramento, Atlanta stuff seems to be very much in the present right now. Um, I don’t know what could happen between now and then that would change Philly's standpoints on those asking prices back. The Washington situation [with Bradley Beal] is something I would keep an eye on, especially if James [Harden] doesn’t come on board.”

Some of the other topics Jake and I discussed are:

How are Morey and the Sixers’ management team viewing this squad with Embiid playing at such a high level?

If the Sixers can find a take for Tobias Harris.

Are there any deals — outside of Simmons — that Morey is looking to make before the deadline?

Which teams will likely be the most active leading up to the trade deadline.

Which player is most likely to be moved in the next two weeks.

