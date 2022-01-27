Hang on, Alaa, we’re coming in for a ... beer?

Marc Zumoff? Beer? A great cause?

Sounds perfect to us.

The legendary Sixers play-by-play announcer retired this past offseason, but is still a huge part of the fabric of Sixers basketball. That’s why the man known as Zoo teamed up with Conshohocken Brewing Company on what sounds like a tasty IPA.

COMING IN FOR A LANDING, it's Zooisms, a Hazy IPA collab with the legendary @marczumoff With a HEALTHY THREE hop combo, it's sure to have you saying WOWWW!!!

A portion of proceeds benefit @PhillyYouthBB

Available Friday at all CBCo locations and https://t.co/53DtfbG4R0 pic.twitter.com/grXREJ3H0q — Conshohocken Brewing (@conshybrewing) January 27, 2022

I’m a sucker for a good hazy IPA, and my podcast on the Liberty Ballers podcast network is named after one of my favorite Zooisms — Coming in for a Landing (Zoo was kind enough to record the intro for that).

It should come as no surprise that part of the proceeds will benefit Philadelphia Youth Basketball. Zoo is a class act all the way. Conshy Brewing is one of the better craft brewers in the area, so your charitable nature will likely be rewarded with a fine brew.

The beer is available Friday and can be ordered here.

(H/t to known IPA hater Kevin Kinkead of Crossing Broad.)