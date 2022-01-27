Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Lakers: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Jan 27, 2022, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Lakers: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers When: 7:30 pm ET, January 27, 2022 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: TNT Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers NBA trade deadline preview with Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer Hang on, Alaa, we’re coming in for a ... beer? Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Lakers preview with Alex Regla Joel Embiid looks to continue his incredible play as Lakers come to Philly Hornets have reportedly entered Ben Simmons fray — are they a viable suitor? Joel Embiid has pulled to the front in MVP race Loading comments...
Loading comments...