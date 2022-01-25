Sixers Bell Ringer: Embiid, Harris combine for 75 points

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 19

Tyrese Maxey: 9

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Sixers games are really taking on a familiar theme. They play down to the level of a lesser, shorthanded opponent, fall behind and Joel Embiid takes over to bail them out. The added bonus in this one is that Tobias Harris helped out as the Sixers took down the lowly, decimated Pelicans, 117-107, at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night.

Another in the “a win is a win” category. Let’s talk Bell Ringer.

Joel Embiid: 42 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks

By next season we might just rename this the “Joel Embiid Bell Ringer.” The All-Star and MVP candidate continues to play outstanding basketball. He’s now scored 30-plus points in 15 of his last 16 games. He’s averaging 39 points and is shooting 56.2 percent from the field over his last six games. He’s been basically unstoppable.

if nobody got us, we know Joel Hans Embiid got us. pic.twitter.com/4FqsvvNW2J — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 26, 2022

Joel Embiid is the first NBA player with 38+ points and 12+ rebounds in 4 straight games since Bob McAdoo in 1975



Per sportradar — Josh Schrager (@Schragz) January 26, 2022

The team got off to a sluggish start, mostly because of poor defense against Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Willy Hernangomez, who both played out of their minds. Embiid led the defensive charge in the second half.

It started in the locker room at halftime:

Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid put his hand up at halftime tonight and told the team he needed to be better defensively.



Rivers praised Embiid’s leadership and focus, called him a “great player playing really well.” — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) January 26, 2022

BLK -> STL -> PTS pic.twitter.com/XjHvjq6ifK — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 26, 2022

The significant progression in his offensive game, the elevation of his defensive game, the leadership he’s shown, especially through adversity — this guy is an easy MVP candidate.

Tobias Harris: 33 points, 11 rebounds

Embiid was yet again the star, but Harris supplied some much-needed complementary offense. The points tied a season-high and it was his first 30-plus point game since Nov. 13 in Indiana. Doc Rivers has talked about the need for Harris to make quick decisions since the head coach arrived here. Whether it’s been health-related or the absence of Ben Simmons, Harris hasn’t been playing at the borderline All-Star level he did last season.

Tonight, he resembled that player.

It’s fair to say “it’s just the Pelicans,” but Harris has struggled against all teams this season, not just good ones. It was also a good sign to see the veteran forward make 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. It feels like after every performance like this we hope Harris has turned the corner. Here’s hoping again.