Podcast: Would the Kings be a good trade partner for Ben Simmons?

The trade deadline is less than three weeks away, and Ben Simmons is the hot topic ahead of the deadline.

New angles of a Philadelphia 76ers trade involving Simmons have also evolved to possibly including Tobias Harris as well?

Of all the teams that remain interested in the All-NBA defender, Simmons is the Sacramento Kings. Marina Drab, a staff writer for Sactown Royalty (the SB Nation home of the Sacramento Kings), joins host Adio Royster on today’s podcast to talk about the ins, outs, likes, and dislikes of any trade involving Simmons, Harris, Buddy Hield, DeAaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, draft pick compensation and more.

They also discuss the fun of a possible Sixers/Kings NBA Finals in years down the line if the prodigal son in Simmons makes such a return.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean