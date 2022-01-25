Joel Embiid aims to continue torrid pace at home vs. Pelicans

Joel Embiid is must-see TV right now.

While his co-star is opting not to play this season as he waits to be traded off the team and out of the city of Philadelphia, Embiid has simply put his head down and returned somehow better than last season, when he finished second in MVP voting. That’s right, he’s indisputably having a better season than last year, despite his next-best teammate being MIA, the other highest-paid guy after him having a bad year and paying six figures for pictures of cartoon apes on the internet, and the rest of the roster presently resembling a M*A*S*H unit. Ho-hum, no biggie. Embiid doesn’t complain, he captains the defense and the offense, keeps the Sixers above water, and drags them to wins most nights.

He’s remarkable.

On Tuesday night, he will look to continue his John Wick-style vengeance on the league, as the depleted Sixers face off against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans continue to miss star forward Zion Williamson, who has yet to appear in a game this season as he rehabilitates his fractured foot.

In his stead, New Orleans has been lead by forward Brandon Ingram, averaging 22 points per game in his sixth pro season. Ingram’s status for Tuesday’s game is up in the air as he’s currently dealing with a right ankle sprain, which caused him to miss Monday’s contest with the Indiana Pacers.

Pels’ starting point guard Devonte Graham was listed as questionable for Monday’s game against Indiana with left ankle soreness, so we will monitor whether or not he’s available in Philly on Tuesday as well.

Seth Curry (left ankle soreness), Danny Green (right hip pain), Shake Milton (lower back contusion) remain out, though Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain) is listed as questionable for the first time since landing awkwardly after a dunk against the Celtics on Jan. 14.

A fun game-within-the-game figures to be Embiid versus Jonas Valanciunas. JV is having a very good season, and is a remarkably large human who has given Embiid some mild trouble in the past. But with the run JoJo is on currently, it’ll be a tall task for anyone to slow him down.

This is a COVID-related postponement from Dec. 19.

When last these two teams met, it was opening night of the NBA season, when the Sixers won by 20. Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz, and Tobias Harris all went for 20 or more. Let’s run that back, shall we?

The Sixers are 27-19, while the Pelicans are 18-28.

Game Info

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

When: 7:00 pm ET, January 25, 2022

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @Liberty_Ballers