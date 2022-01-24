Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (104) Daryl Morey singles out the Kings as Embiid continues to dominate

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Emily, Dan, and Steve, discuss a 2-2 week from the Sixers which saw Joel Embiid continuing to barge his way into the MVP race in earnest. What did they think of his consecutive 50, 40, and 38 point performances? Or the Sixers giving up a 24 point lead to the Clippers with neither of its stars? Or how about Doc Rivers’ condescending quotes after that game? Good stuff.

Then, they get into the conflicting reports coming out of Sacramento as it relates to the Ben Simmons trade landscape, before discussing Daryl Morey’s press availability wherein he said that has adjusted his asking price for a Ben trade ahead of the February 10 trade deadline.

