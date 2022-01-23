Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s 38 points fuel win

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 18

Tyrese Maxey: 9

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Two days after surrendering a 24-point lead and losing at home, the Philadelphia 76ers faced the San Antonio Spurs in search of their 27th win on the year. Despite some fireworks late, when San Antonio trimmed its deficit to two, the Sixers held on for victory, 115-109. Joel Embiid was great, per usual. Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz were good. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Joel Embiid: 38 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one block

Squaring off against one of the NBA’s best defensive centers in Jakob Poeltl, Joel Embiid excelled. The efficiency (54.9 percent true shooting) was below the standard he’s set for himself, but his decision-making and processing of possessions were superb. He showcased his wide-ranging scoring versatility, dished out various beautiful assists and only turned the ball over once.

Poeltl gave him some issues on both ends, yet Embiid powered this win by effectively quarterbacking the offense and defense. His most impressive play, in my eyes, came right before half-time and indicated his high-level feel. He’s just tremendously good, y’all.

Watch Joel Embiid tell Charlie Brown Jr. and Furkan Korkmaz to swap positions before he runs a pick-and-roll, so the better shooter is his strong-side release valve.



Neat stuff. pic.twitter.com/cGREooybCA — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 24, 2022

Furkan Korkmaz: 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, one block

After a strong stretch of play from late December to mid-January, Korkmaz had fallen back in a slump. On Sunday, he busted out of it with his first double-digit scoring performance since Jan. 12, headlined by a trio of triples and savvy pick-and-roll play. Especially during the first half, he routinely drove into the paint and made good decisions, whether it was hitting the roller or calling his own number. Sharp process and results coalesced into a nifty 17 points on 63.2 percent true shooting for the fifth-year wing.

Charlie Brown Jr.: Seven points, four rebounds, two steals, one assist

Notching his second start of the season, the Philadelphia native provided some pop on both ends of the floor. He continues to be a smart off-ball mover, evidenced by him scoring on a cut and offensive rebound. His hands are quite quick defensively and he offered some good possessions at the point-of-attack too. Finishing attempts around the rim are a bit of an adventure, but Brown has been really solid since entering the rotation and that was the case Sunday.

CBJ is TUFF.



the steal & slam. pic.twitter.com/0RgXNN0v68 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 24, 2022

Tyrese Maxey: 18 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal

The second-year guard shook off a quiet first half to score 13 of his 18 points after intermission. He exhibited poise in ball-screens, dazzled with some finishes in traffic and canned a pull-up three. Although he committed some mistakes defensively, he also carved out a positive impact on the ball and as a helper. Recently, it seems like he’s being prioritized more offensively and that’s a beneficial development for all involved. Nice game for the speedster.