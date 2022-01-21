SB Nation Reacts: Majority of fans deem Evan Mobley Rookie of the Year

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The 2021 NBA rookie class is off to a roaring start. Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner look like future stars. Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Josh Giddey and Jalen Suggs have also flashed intriguing promise as potential stars. Second-rounders like Herb Jones, Ayo Dosunmu and Kessler Edwards are filling key roles.

Among all these standouts (and others unmentioned), Mobley is the Rookie of the Year leader right now, according to a recent poll. More than half of voters selected the Cleveland Cavaliers big man as their choice for the award.

Mobley seems like the clear choice these days, but many others remain in the race with nearly half the season remaining. Watching them duke it out through April and for many years to come will surely be a joy.

