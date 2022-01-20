 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: A deep dive on Joel Embiid

Jackson Frank joins Paul Hudrick to dissect the big man’s MVP-type season. Plus the pair recap Daryl Morey’s comments regarding Ben Simmons and the current Sixers roster.

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Liberty Ballers community producer Paul Hudrick is joined by Liberty Ballers contributor Jackson Frank to break down Joel Embiid’s monstrous 50-point game and discuss the past, current and future state of the All-Star center’s career. They also discuss the latest Ben Simmons trade rumors, Sacramento as a trade partner and Daryl Morey’s interesting comments from Thursday.

  • Breaking down Embiid’s ridiculous performance.
  • Does Embiid’s elite offense overshadow his elite defense?
  • Where is Embiid in the “best player on the planet” discussion?
  • Embiid is the definition of a unicorn.
  • Embiid’s growth as a playmaker and reading the floor.
  • Looking at the latest rumored Kings offer.
  • What would the Sixers look like with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes?
  • Morey’s stance has softened greatly based on his comments.
  • More or less likely that a Simmons trade will happen before the deadline?
  • Which “top 40” player could be a target?

