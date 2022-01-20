Podcast: A deep dive on Joel Embiid

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Liberty Ballers community producer Paul Hudrick is joined by Liberty Ballers contributor Jackson Frank to break down Joel Embiid’s monstrous 50-point game and discuss the past, current and future state of the All-Star center’s career. They also discuss the latest Ben Simmons trade rumors, Sacramento as a trade partner and Daryl Morey’s interesting comments from Thursday.

Breaking down Embiid’s ridiculous performance.

Does Embiid’s elite offense overshadow his elite defense?

Where is Embiid in the “best player on the planet” discussion?

Embiid is the definition of a unicorn.

Embiid’s growth as a playmaker and reading the floor.

Looking at the latest rumored Kings offer.

What would the Sixers look like with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes?

Morey’s stance has softened greatly based on his comments.

More or less likely that a Simmons trade will happen before the deadline?

Which “top 40” player could be a target?

