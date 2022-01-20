Podcast: A deep dive on Joel Embiid

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Liberty Ballers community producer Paul Hudrick is joined by Liberty Ballers contributor Jackson Frank to break down Joel Embiid’s monstrous 50-point game and discuss the past, current and future state of the All-Star center’s career. They also discuss the latest Ben Simmons trade rumors, Sacramento as a trade partner and Daryl Morey’s interesting comments from Thursday.
- Breaking down Embiid’s ridiculous performance.
- Does Embiid’s elite offense overshadow his elite defense?
- Where is Embiid in the “best player on the planet” discussion?
- Embiid is the definition of a unicorn.
- Embiid’s growth as a playmaker and reading the floor.
- Looking at the latest rumored Kings offer.
- What would the Sixers look like with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes?
- Morey’s stance has softened greatly based on his comments.
- More or less likely that a Simmons trade will happen before the deadline?
- Which “top 40” player could be a target?
You can listen to the full episode below:
Or through one of the following links:
