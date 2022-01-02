Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (101) The Bachelorette & the Vienna Vikings Andrew Spencer and The Bachelorette’s & former Eagles TE Clay Harbor join the show PLUS Sixers beat TOR & BKN | out now

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Emily, Dan and Steve are joined by two extremely special guests: Andrew Spencer and Clay Harbor! Andrew was on The Bachelorette season 17, and currently plays defensive back for the Vienna Vikings in Austria. Clay was on The Bachelorette season 14, and played 8 seasons in NFL, after being drafted in the fourth round by your Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 and playing with the team through the 2012 season. Andrew tells the gang about his longtime close friendship with Eagles starting linebacker TJ Edwards, while Clay tells them all about his playing days in Philly with stories about playing alongside Jason Kelce, Michael Vick, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Nick Foles. They also get into the ins and outs of what it was like to be on ABC’s The Bachelorette: what’s it like to walk from the limo to meet The Bachelorette? How much producer interference is there? When do you get to eat? What about Andrew’s famous goodbye with Katie? Would he ever do Bachelor in Paradise? All that and much, much, more with both of them. They also throw in a few Sixers takes for good measure.

Then, our usual hosts discuss the week’s Sixers wins over Toronto and Brooklyn, Doc Rivers’ testy moment with the media, Ben Simmons’ reported non-basketball engagement, and the Eagles’ continued winning streak.

