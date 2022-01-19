Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s 50 points power blowout victory

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 16

Tyrese Maxey: 9

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Looking to return to the win column after a lackluster showing Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off a stretch with six home games in their next seven contests by welcoming the Orlando Magic to town Wednesday. Despite trailing 57-47 at halftime, they eventually cruised to a 123-110 blowout win. Joel Embiid tied a career-high with 50 points on 82 percent true shooting in 27 minutes. Tobias Harris scored 21 on 13 shots, though struggled defensively. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer, who is unequivocally Joel Embiid. Let’s get it, and enjoy the night he authored.

Joel Embiid: 50 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, one steal

The big fella did the majority of his work during the odd quarters in this one. He opened the night behind 20 points in the first, entered halftime with 24 and notched 23 in the third, when the Sixers outscored Orlando 47-23. All game, he got whatever he wanted. He drew fouls via deep seals and rip-throughs. He hustled during early offense to establish optimal position. When the Magic opted for single coverage, he torched defenders with speed, strength or both. Across his 27 minutes, he scored 50 points and the Magic scored 52.

Philadelphia began the fourth on a 16-6 run to take a 110-86 lead, so Embiid’s final stint was brief. In the fourth, he went 3 of 4 from the line to tie his career-high before exiting. The dude was simply dominant, and his pick-and-roll coverage was critical to improved defense in the third quarter as well.

He’s playing the best basketball of his life right now and carried the Sixers to a rout on a night many others struggled or were quiet for long stretches. Embiid is your Bell Ringer.

Joel Embiid has 47 points on 82% TS through 3 quarters pic.twitter.com/QQeaZP1NAH — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 20, 2022