Podcast: Can Sixers find consistency?

There is never a dull moment when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers had won nine out of their previous 10 games going into Monday’s tilt in Washington. But, once again, Philly’s lack of consistency showcased itself in a dreadful loss to the Wizards.

Tom West joins host Adio Royster on the Out of Site podcast to discuss the highs (wins against the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat) and lows (losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards) of the last seven days of Philadelphia 76ers basketball.

The streaks are all gone, but Joel Embiid continues to play out of his mind, however. In the second part of the pod, Tom and Adio converse on some recent trade swirlings in the Sixers front office, including the notion the Sixers have at least thought about the possibility of attaching Tobias Harris’s contract to a Ben Simmons trade.

