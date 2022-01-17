Sixers Bell Ringer: Somebody help Joel Embiid, please

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 15

Tyrese Maxey: 9

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

The Wizards had the energy of a team playing a Game 7. The Sixers had the energy of a team playing an away matinee and their third game in four days. The final score reflected that as the Sixers dropped their MLK Day game in D.C., 117-98.

Normally, this is where we would give you multiple choices to pick the day’s bell ringer. Unfortunately, no one else really deserves consideration. Tyrese Maxey got it going a bit late (18 points), but the Sixers were already leaking oil at that point.

So, your options today are vote for Embiid or don’t vote.

Joel Embiid: 32 points, eight rebounds

Embiid was great again, recording his 11th straight 30-plus point game on the road. The All-Star big man had everything working, getting Daniel Gafford into early foul trouble and the other Wizards’ big men offering little resistance. He was 3 of 4 from three, 9 of 10 from the line and 10 of 20 from the field overall.

This is one of the few games where you could sense frustration from Embiid. As Washington trapped him like crazy, nobody could make them pay, as the Sixers shot 7 of 26 from three. There was one particular play where Embiid passed out of a double team, repositioned in the post, had a clear path to an easy basket, and didn’t get the ball back. Instead of hitting him, Tobias Harris (seven points on 3 of 11) drove to the rim and airballed a floater.

Embiid said as recently as last Friday after a win over the Celtics that he felt like the Sixers have everything they need. It’s a great sentiment and something a leader should absolutely say. But Embiid is also a very smart man. When you look at a game like Monday’s, in which Maxey was the only other player to even hit double digits, he has to know deep down this team needs more.

The Sixers were just as brutal on the defensive end. The absences of Matisse Thybulle and Danny Green hurt, but the effort was lacking. I will cut the rest of the team some slack in that the Sixers just wrapped up three games in four days with a Monday afternoon game while the Wizards were fresh, but Embiid got up for the game. Nobody else did.