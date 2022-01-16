Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (103) MEGA POD The Athletic’s Sam Amick updates the Ben Simmons trade talks & RTRS’ Sixers Adam on Sixers’ salary cap situation as team keeps winning | out now

It is a special week on The Gastroenteritis Blues as Steve and Dan (Emily is away on her Honeymoon) have a Mega Pod for you! First up is Sam Amick of The Athletic, who returns to the podcast to discuss his big report this week on the state of the Sixers’ trade talks for Ben Simmons. What is Sam’s feeling on whether or not the Sixers will be trading Simmons before the February 10 trade deadline (hint: :)). Sam also touches on the possibility of the Sixers being able to attach Tobias Harris to Simmons in a trade before the deadline. He details the status of talks between the Sixers and The Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and more.

Then, they’re joined by Sixers Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez, who dives into the Sixers’ salary cap situation. With reports swirling that the Sixers’ effort to offload Harris in a Simmons trade is in pursuit of max cap space this summer, Steve and Dan wanted to consult Adam about the exact machinations of freeing up that space. Would Adam, personally, prefer the Sixers trade Tobias or recoup an extra two Sacramento first round picks? What does he think of John Collins as a trade target? What ancillary moves would need to be made in order to pursue James Harden on the open market?

Finally, Steve and Dan discuss this week’s games, as Joel Embiid has continued to solidify his MVP candidacy, the Sixers have severed ties with a fake company named Color Star, and then Steve, Dan, Drew and Emily from afar predict next week’s games.

Huge thank you to Sam and Adam for joining us.

