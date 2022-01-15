Sixers Bell Ringer: Embiid dominates second half

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 14

Tyrese Maxey: 9

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Despite a slow start on both ends of the floor, the Sixers dominated the second half against the Miami Heat in a 109-98 win. The Sixers won both games of their back-to-back against Eastern Conference rivals. Who was the bell ringer from Saturday night’s win over the Heat?

Joel Embiid 32 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, 8-11 FTs

The big fella got off to a slow start, but when he flipped the switch in the second half, he absolutely dominated. Embiid scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half, and scared Miami out of the paint. The decision to have him guard Jimmy Butler late paid off. Butler shot 1-11 in the game and finished with just eight points. Once again Embiid completely controlled the game on both ends of the floor.

Tobias Harris 22 points, 8 rebounds, 9-13 field goals, 3-3 3PM

This was Harris’s best game in quite some time. He looked a lot more comfortable in his decision making and shot selection. He provided much-needed scoring in the first half when the rest of the offense was struggling. Philly only scored 43 in the first half, so Harris’ 15 first-half points were crucial in keeping Miami’s halftime lead to seven. The Sixers will hope this is a performance Harris builds off of.

Seth Curry 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5-9 3PM

The blossoming chemistry between Curry and Embiid has been one of the biggest bright spots of Philly’s season. Curry continues to shoot the ball at a ridiculously efficient clip, going 8 for 15 from the field and 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. His three to beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter gave the Sixers their first lead of the second half, and they were able to hold on throughout the fourth quarter to come away with the win.

Philly pushes it to Seth Curry for the lead entering Q4 on League Pass!@sixers 78@MiamiHEAT 75



https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/qWuLaEZVki — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2022