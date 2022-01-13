Why Sixers need to address roster’s lack of athleticism

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Liberty Ballers community producer Paul Hudrick welcomes NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Sixers insider Noah Levick.

The two break down Wednesday night’s loss to the Hornets, including Charlotte’s defensive strategy against Joel Embiid and familiar themes sticking out with the Sixers.

And, of course, the latest on the Ben Simmons trade front and the possibility of Daryl Morey unloading Tobias Harris and his near-max contract.

What went wrong against the Hornets Wednesday?

How badly is a lack of athleticism and shot creation hurting the Sixers?

Sixers are a better team when Tyrese Maxey is attacking.

Not the right time for the two-big lineup.

Discussing the latest Ben Simmons trade rumors.

Holding Simmons past the deadline is an enormous gamble, even if it works out.

Breaking down the fits of Tyrese Haliburton and John Collins.

Tobias Harris trade rumors and the human element involved.

