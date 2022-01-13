Sixers’ Doc Rivers and Tobias Harris address trade rumors

After a month without news on the Ben Simmons trade front, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Rich Paul met with the Sixers front office in Philadelphia to make progress on a trade. This came a day after Marc Spears and Brian Windhorst reported the Sixers are trying to include Tobias Harris in a potential deal.

ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2022

While the team appears no closer to moving Simmons than it was a month ago, head coach Doc Rivers addressed these rumors for the first time in a while during his media availability before Wednesday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

“It’s just such a different generation than it was even 10 years ago,” Rivers said. “The thing from a coaching standpoint that I’ve never liked... someone will create a trade, meaning they’ll suggest a trade, and they’ll report on a trade they suggested.”

Rivers said each player reacts to trade rumors differently. He said he tries to keep a pulse on the team and it’s his job to keep everyone together.

The head coach also mentioned Simmons has been coming to the facility, but wouldn’t elaborate further.

“I don’t know what that means right now,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll have an answer soon.”

Harris also addressed his inclusion in trade talks. Having been dealt three times in his career, he’s no stranger to this dynamic, though noted the news did impact him.

“That’s something I’d rather not talk about,” Harris said. “This isn’t my first rodeo. This isn’t the first time my name’s been brought up in trade rumors. It probably won’t be the last, so that’s that.”