Report: Sixers’ Tobias Harris ‘dealing with tendinitis’ but ‘not expected to miss time’

Among injuries, illnesses and decreased production, the 2021-22 NBA season has been less kind to Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris than his career-best 2020-21 campaign. Through the first 2.5 months, he’s missed time for hip and knee injuries, and dealt with COVID and a non-COVID illness.

The latest injury, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, is tendinitis in his right shoulder, which was revealed from an MRI on Tuesday.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris underwent an MRI yesterday on his right shoulder and it was revealed he’s dealing with tendinitis, league sources tell @YahooSports. He’s not expected to miss time. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 12, 2022

After thriving around the rim and from midrange last season, Harris has seen his efficiency drop by five percentage points in both areas, according to Cleaning The Glass. Some of that may be natural regression after a hot year, but he’s recently left a lot of finishes and floaters short, ones he’ll traditionally make. That could certainly be related to the tendinitis, a notoriously tricky injury to manage.

Harris and the Sixers will look for their eighth straight win Wednesday evening when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Wells Fargo Center.