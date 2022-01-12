SB Nation Reacts: Ja Morant tops poll among fans as most deserving first-time All-Star

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With the 2022 NBA All-Star game roughly five weeks and the initial voting returns released last week, discussions for the most deserving honorees are heating up.

In a recent survey, Ja Morant earned the nod among voters as the most deserving first-time All-Star. Rounding out the list were Fred VanVleet, LaMelo Ball, Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland.

Each of the players on this list certainly touts a justifiable case for a trip to Cleveland this winter. Morant would be my top choice as well, though VanVleet is also putting together a tremendous season. Both should make it regardless. Adding to the fun is someone like Deandre Ayton wasn’t even featured, and could find himself as an All-Star in a few weeks.

Watching players make the leap to All-Star-caliber is always a joy. That’s absolutely been the case with these five (or six) this season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.