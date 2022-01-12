Sixers look for eighth straight win at home against the Hornets

Just two days before Christmas, the Sixers were sitting at 16-16 following a home loss to the Hawks, the team that destroyed their championship hopes last summer. After a fiery 8-2 start to the season, things felt bleak for the Sixers, only amplified by the cloud of the Ben Simmons saga looming over the franchise. The Sixers have since ripped off seven consecutive wins since and will look to make it eight tonight against a 22-19 Charlotte Hornets squad.

Here are a few observations and notes from me ahead of the 7:00 p.m. ET tipoff: