Sixers signing Charlie Brown Jr. to two-way deal, releasing Aaron Henry

The Sixers are making another small roster move to solidify their bench with a little extra wing depth.

The team announced today that they are signing Charlie Brown Jr. to a two-way contract, after he initially signed on a 10-day hardship deal on Jan. 3. The Sixers also releasing Aaron Henry, who never really managed to find his footing when playing in the Summer League or for the main club.

Brown was first able to stand out with the Blue Coats. In 11 games with them in the G League this season, the Philly native averaged 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks, while shooting 40 percent from three on 6.8 attempts per game. At 6-foot-6 with good length and athleticism, Brown is the kind of player the Sixers’ wing rotation could use.

While he’s only scored four points in 34 total minutes through his first two games with the Sixers, Brown has made a strong impression on defense. He’s rebounding well, shifting his feet effectively on the ball, breaking up passing lanes (he has four steals through the last two games), and generally playing with pretty sharp instincts and high energy all around.

Whenever the Sixers are playing shorthanded due to injuries or inevitable absences when players sit out in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Brown should be well positioned to get some opportunities this season. And if he can start hitting his threes and continue providing alert, disruptive defense, perhaps he can stick around.