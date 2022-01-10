Podcast: Sixers continue to roll & does Atlanta make sense as destination for Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers keep the wins flowing with a 111-91 victory over the Houston Rockets! The Sixers have now won seven games in a row as well as seven straight wins on the road.

Joel Embiid led the way (per usual) with his seventh straight 30 point game. (Lots of sevens. Is there a theme you’re all sensing here?) Embiid scored 31 with eight rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes.

The big man had an early night after the Sixers defense held the Rockets to 23 points in the second quarter during a 17-2 run. After that, the Sixers leaned on the lead until the final whistle.

In part two of this episode of the Out of Site podcast, Dave Early joins host Adio Royster to chat about some recent rumors around Ben Simmons. Could it be true? Are the Atlanta Hawks interested in acquiring our prodigal son?

You can listen to the episode below:

