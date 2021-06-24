Liberty Ballers Community Big Board: the vote for no. 1 overall

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery has been drawn and the draft order is set. Your Philadelphia 76ers own the 28th overall pick (and the 50th). Not as sexy as their draft capital in previous years, but exciting nonetheless. And while it may take us quite a few editions to get our 28th ranked player, rank them we will, as a community. Introducing: the first poll for the 2021 Liberty Ballers Community Big Board.

But first, Pearl Jam the 2021 NBA Draft order:

First Round

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota)

8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago)

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

15. Washington Wizards

16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston)

17. Memphis Grizzlies

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami)

19. New York Knicks

20. Atlanta Hawks

21. New York Knicks (from Dallas)

22. Los Angeles Lakers

23. Houston Rockets (from Portland)

24. Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee)

25. LA Clippers

26. Denver Nuggets

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Philadelphia 76ers

29. Phoenix Suns

30. Utah Jazz

Second Round

31. Milwaukee Bucks (from Houston)

32. New York Knicks (from Detroit)

33. Orlando Magic

34. Oklahoma City Thunder

35. New Orleans Pelicans (from Cleveland)

36. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Minnesota)

37. Detroit Pistons (from Toronto)

38. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans)

39. Sacramento Kings

40. New Orleans Pelicans (from Chicago)

41. San Antonio Spurs

42. Detroit Pistons (from Charlotte)

43. New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington)

44. Brooklyn Nets (from Indiana)

45. Boston Celtics

46. Toronto Raptors (from Memphis)

47. Toronto Raptors (from Golden State)

48. Atlanta Hawks (from Miami)

49. Brooklyn Nets (from Atlanta)

50. Philadelphia 76ers (from New York)

51. Memphis Grizzlies (from Portland)

52. Detroit Pistons (from LA Lakers)

53. New Orleans Pelicans (from Dallas)

54. Indiana Pacers (from Milwaukee)

55. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver)

56. Charlotte Hornets (from LA Clippers)

57. Charlotte Hornets (from Brooklyn)

58. New York Knicks (from Philadelphia)

59. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix)

60. Indiana Pacers (from Utah)

Now, on to prospects in contention for no. 1 overall.

Cade Cunningham, Point Guard, Oklahoma State

Evan Mobley, Center, USC

Jalen Green, Shooting Guard, Ignite (G-League)

Jalen Suggs, Shooting Guard, Gonzaga

Jonathan Kuminga, Power Forward, Ignite (G-League)

Vote wisely!