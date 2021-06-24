Liberty Ballers Community Big Board: the vote for no. 1 overall

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery has been drawn and the draft order is set. Your Philadelphia 76ers own the 28th overall pick (and the 50th). Not as sexy as their draft capital in previous years, but exciting nonetheless. And while it may take us quite a few editions to get our 28th ranked player, rank them we will, as a community. Introducing: the first poll for the 2021 Liberty Ballers Community Big Board.
Pearl Jam the 2021 NBA Draft order:
First Round
1. Detroit Pistons
2. Houston Rockets
3. Cleveland Cavaliers
4. Toronto Raptors
5. Orlando Magic
6. Oklahoma City Thunder
7. Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota)
8. Orlando Magic (from Chicago)
9. Sacramento Kings
10. New Orleans Pelicans
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. San Antonio Spurs
13. Indiana Pacers
14. Golden State Warriors
15. Washington Wizards
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston)
17. Memphis Grizzlies
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami)
19. New York Knicks
20. Atlanta Hawks
21. New York Knicks (from Dallas)
22. Los Angeles Lakers
23. Houston Rockets (from Portland)
24. Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee)
25. LA Clippers
26. Denver Nuggets
27. Brooklyn Nets
28. Philadelphia 76ers
29. Phoenix Suns
30. Utah Jazz
Second Round
31. Milwaukee Bucks (from Houston)
32. New York Knicks (from Detroit)
33. Orlando Magic
34. Oklahoma City Thunder
35. New Orleans Pelicans (from Cleveland)
36. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Minnesota)
37. Detroit Pistons (from Toronto)
38. Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans)
39. Sacramento Kings
40. New Orleans Pelicans (from Chicago)
41. San Antonio Spurs
42. Detroit Pistons (from Charlotte)
43. New Orleans Pelicans (from Washington)
44. Brooklyn Nets (from Indiana)
45. Boston Celtics
46. Toronto Raptors (from Memphis)
47. Toronto Raptors (from Golden State)
48. Atlanta Hawks (from Miami)
49. Brooklyn Nets (from Atlanta)
50. Philadelphia 76ers (from New York)
51. Memphis Grizzlies (from Portland)
52. Detroit Pistons (from LA Lakers)
53. New Orleans Pelicans (from Dallas)
54. Indiana Pacers (from Milwaukee)
55. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver)
56. Charlotte Hornets (from LA Clippers)
57. Charlotte Hornets (from Brooklyn)
58. New York Knicks (from Philadelphia)
59. Brooklyn Nets (from Phoenix)
60. Indiana Pacers (from Utah)
Now, on to prospects in contention for no. 1 overall.
Cade Cunningham, Point Guard, Oklahoma State
Evan Mobley, Center, USC
Jalen Green, Shooting Guard, Ignite (G-League)
Jalen Suggs, Shooting Guard, Gonzaga
Jonathan Kuminga, Power Forward, Ignite (G-League)
