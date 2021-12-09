Podcast: Sixers’ loss to Jazz illustrates need for help

In this week’s episode of the Talking About Podcast, Liberty Ballers’ Sean Kennedy and Dave Early discuss the Sixers’ 118-96 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Should we be worried about the situations that temporarily sidelined Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey during the game? How concerned are we that Philadelphia has been blown out in both meetings between the clubs this season?

After getting the negative vibes from the loss out of their systems, the pair cover the recent development in Indiana and Portland as they pertain to the Ben Simmons trade market.

How valuable is Indiana as a trade partner? Have the latest revelations made a deal with the Blazers appear any more likely? Following Thursday’s loss, it would seem that help needs to come at some point for these Sixers.

