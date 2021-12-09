Sixers Bell Ringer: Philadelphia’s three-game win streak comes to a halt as offense sputters

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Seth Curry: 6

Joel Embiid: 6

Tyrese Maxey: 5

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Looking for some revenge after a blowout loss on the road last month, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed the Utah Jazz to town Thursday. The Sixers jumped out to a lead in the first quarter, but frigid outside shooting (6-of-33 from deep) buried their chances of keeping pace with Utah’s top-ranked attack and the Jazz won comfortably, 118-96. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Seth Curry: 18 points, four assists, two rebounds

Curry was integral to Philadelphia’s quick start, creating and knocking down a few early buckets off of actions with Joel Embiid. Much of the night, he had the floater clicking and hunted triples in transition. The Sixers struggled to find openings off the bounce, and Curry, per usual, was one of the lone players able to generate them. He even whirled a slick feed to Tyrese Maxey late in the first half for a bucket. Not many guys had it going against Utah, and Curry was a rare bright spot.

Joel Embiid: 19 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists, one block

Eleven first-quarter points seemed to signal another prolific outing from the big man, though the jumper ran cold after that and he was also dealing with some abdomen troubles. Nonetheless, he generated a ton of quality looks for others — most of which did not result in assists — and still found moderate success against a three-time Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert. On the other side of the ball, he was occasionally a bit too conservative in ball-screen coverage, but masterfully played a number of pick-and-roll sequences to shut down lobs and protect the rim. Thursday was a step down from his past couple performances, but it remained fairly good even so.

My word, Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/FoaGfIJUiK — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 10, 2021

Tobias Harris: 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one block

Harris consistently used his frame to attack and score downhill, showcasing his midrange touch. The volume (11 shots) was probably lower than preferred on a night he produced his points on 60.3 percent true shooting and his defense, particularly on the ball, was subpar. But 17 points on high-level efficiency deserves a shout.

tobi knew what he wanted and got it! pic.twitter.com/nwrFibSZoB — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 10, 2021