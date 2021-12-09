Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Jazz: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Dec 9, 2021, 8:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Jazz: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz When: 7:00 pm ET, December 9, 2021 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Shooting runs ice cold as Jazz thump the Sixers Sixers Bell Ringer: Philadelphia’s three-game win streak comes to a halt as offense sputters Sixers vs. Jazz: 1st Half Thread Scouring the internet for 3 quasi-realistic Tobias Harris trades Is there any potential for a Sixers-Pacers deal? Sixers begin short home stint with test against Jazz Loading comments...
