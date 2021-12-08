Podcast: Sixers beat Hornets once again, plus how can Tyrese Maxey overcome recent struggles

The Sixers completed a two-game sweep against the undermanned Charlotte Hornets with a 110-106 victory on Wednesday.

To no one’s surprise, Joel Embiid was dominant, once again leading the way with 32 points and 8 rebounds to help Philly improve to 14-11 on the season.

In the latest episode of Sixers Daily, I am joined by Jackson Frank to break down Philly’s performance in their win over the LaMelo Ball-less Hornets. In addition, we discussed some of the aspects the Sixers are struggling with, including their offensive woes.

Jackson and I also share our thoughts on:

How Tyrese Maxey can overcome his recent struggles.

What changes Jackson would like to see head coach Doc Rivers make to the rotation.

The upcoming five-game stretch against some of the better teams in the NBA.

During the second half of the episode, Dave Deckard of SB Nation’s Blazers Edge joins me to give his thoughts on the recent drama involving the Portland Trail Blazers. The team moved on from general manager Neil Olshey and seems to be on the verge of rebuilding.

Dave also shares some insight on:

Woj’s report that Damian Lillard wants a mega-extension and pushed for the Trail Blazers to deal C.J. McCollum to the Sixers.

Which direction Portland will go in terms of rebuilding or re-tooling around Lillard under the new regime.

If a potential trade involving Ben Simmons would work for both parties.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the links below:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean