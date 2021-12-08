 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sixers vs. Hornets: 2nd Half Thread

By Tom West
/ new

Game Info

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

When: 7:00 pm ET, December 8, 2021

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @Liberty_Ballers

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...