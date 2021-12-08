Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Hornets: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Dec 8, 2021, 8:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Hornets: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets When: 7:00 pm ET, December 8, 2021 Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Podcast: Sixers beat Hornets once again, plus how can Tyrese Maxey overcome recent struggles Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid, once again, overwhelms Charlotte for third straight victory Joel Embiid dominates in back-to-back wins against the Hornets Sixers vs. Hornets: 1st Half Thread Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Hornets (round two) preview with Richie Randall Liberty Ballers Mailbag: who’s the main option if Dame is in Philly with Joel, & Ben Simmons stuff Loading comments...
Loading comments...