It’s time for part two of this mini-series. With the Hornets still seriously shorthanded, can the Sixers win this one a little more comfortably tonight?

Game Info

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

When: 7:00 pm ET, December 8, 2021

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

