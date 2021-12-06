Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s two-way dominance drags Philadelphia past Charlotte

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Seth Curry: 6

Tyrese Maxey: 5

Joel Embiid: 4

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Charlotte looking for their second consecutive win, this one over a Hornets team ravaged by COVID protocols and down three starters, including star guard LaMelo Ball. So, naturally, they squeaked out an overtime victory, 127-124, because that’s how Sixers games go. The defense was dismal; the offense, led by Joel Embiid, was humming. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Joel Embiid: 43 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, one block

I’ll venture into specifics shortly, but this man is your Bell Ringer, no need to play coy. He dominated both ends and helped Philadelphia avoid a brutal loss. After a long absence and stellar showings from teammates, Embiid is inching closer to the top of the Bell Ringer leaderboard. Will the throne be his by Christmas?

Anyhow, back to the hoops. Already a team short on interior size before Mason Plumlee entered health and safety protocols, Charlotte only played one true center, Nick Richards, and did so for just 18 of the night’s 53 minutes. Embiid took full advantage, routinely establishing deep post positioning and overpowering defenders for buckets and free throws on face-up touches. The pull-up jumper was also clicking and he walled off the paint defensively by precisely playing various one-on-two situations.

When the Hornets swarmed him (ha, no pun intended), he delivered timely reads en route to tying his season high with seven assists. Forty-three points (82.2 percent true shooting) marked a season-high and his most since a career-best 50 against the Bulls on Feb. 19. He’s now scored at least 40 in two of his five games back and might be regaining the scoring form of last season.

Shake Milton: 16 points, four rebounds, two assists, one block

Filling in for Tyrese Maxey, who was sidelined with a non-COVID illness, Milton chipped in an efficient 16 points on 100 percent true shooting. His four triples were a season-high and, generally speaking, he promptly fired from deep when the ball swung his way. He committed a few off-ball lapses defensively and ceded dribble penetration on the ball occasionally, yet his frugal scoring contributions helped ensure Embiid’s performance didn’t result in a loss and warrant praise.

Andre Drummond: Six points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, one steal

After an erratic stretch amid Embiid’s absence, Drummond has reacquainted himself well in a reserve role. Against Charlotte, he leveraged his size advantage for a couple simple interior scores, was active as a rim protector and put together a rather impressive sequence early in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into a four-point Sixers lead.

