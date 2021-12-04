Podcast: Embiid bounces back and leads Sixers to win over Hawks

In a post-game edition of the Talking About Podcast, Sean Kennedy and Adio Royster discuss the Sixers’ 98-96 win in Atlanta.

They give Joel Embiid his flowers for a dominant two-way performance and praise the consistency Seth Curry has brought to the table this season. While it wasn’t quite “All-Star buzz” Tyrese Maxey tonight, were there enough flashes that he and Embiid are starting to figure out their on-court partnership?

Then, the duo dives into the situation in Portland following the announced firing of General Manager Neil Olshey. Is a Damian Lillard deal more or less likely than it was a day ago? Where do we stand on potential CJ McCollum transactions?

Tune in and enjoy the weekend as the Sixers are back above .500 at 12-11 on the season.

