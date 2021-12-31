Podcast: Sixers enter 2022 on 3-game winning streak

In the final Liberty Ballers podcast of 2021, our own Dave Early rejoins Sean on the pod to discuss the Sixers’ three-game winning streak, including the exciting 110-102 win Thursday night in Brooklyn. Was it the best win of the season? What did we see from interim coach Dan Burke? Is the Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey partnership hitting its stride?

Then, the two cover the Doc Rivers-Keith Pompey contentious post-game press conference exchange in Toronto before diving into some fun year-end topics, including:

What were their favorite and least favorite Sixers moments from 2021?

What New Year’s resolutions should the Sixers have?

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Liberty Ballers podcast network. We have new shows coming out five days a week.

Have a happy and safe New Year, everyone!