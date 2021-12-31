 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Sixers enter 2022 on 3-game winning streak

Dave Early joins Sean Kennedy to share their thoughts on what should be the organization’s New Year’s resolution and look back at 2021.

In the final Liberty Ballers podcast of 2021, our own Dave Early rejoins Sean on the pod to discuss the Sixers’ three-game winning streak, including the exciting 110-102 win Thursday night in Brooklyn. Was it the best win of the season? What did we see from interim coach Dan Burke? Is the Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey partnership hitting its stride?

Then, the two cover the Doc Rivers-Keith Pompey contentious post-game press conference exchange in Toronto before diving into some fun year-end topics, including:

  • What were their favorite and least favorite Sixers moments from 2021?
  • What New Year’s resolutions should the Sixers have?

Have a happy and safe New Year, everyone!

