Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid finds his form in huge comeback win

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings

Seth Curry: 6

Tyrese Maxey: 5

Tobias Harris: 3

Andre Drummond: 3

Joel Embiid: 3

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

They... They won that game. I don’t believe it. I’m not sure if I’ll believe it when I wake up in the morning. I have a weekend to let my imagination run wild following a national TV win.

As Jackson Frank would say, it’s time to talk Bell Ringer.

The candidates:

Joel Embiid: 28 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal, two blocks

From my recap:

Embiid balled out tonight though. He was SO fired up following Danilo Galinari’s missed three-pointer at the end of regulation. I love it. I love the fire. I love injecting any semblance of vivacity into a Sixers squad that had become the worst thing you want from your favorite sports team: both bad and boring. That 28-12-4 performance from Embiid is something Sixers fans were accustomed to during his MVP-caliber campaign last season. There was never a better time than tonight for a “get it together” level of production than tonight.

Seth Curry: 18 points, two rebounds, five assists, one steal

From my recap:

Going into tonight, Seth Curry’s true shooting percentage was a career high while having his second-highest usage percent in the pros. His jump in volume given Simmons’ absence hasn’t diminished his efficiency in the slightest. Is there an age limit as to when a player can win with the Most Improved Player Award? Curry is in his age-31 season, but the dude really deserves it about a quarter of the way through this season. Seth led that fourth quarter comeback. The Sixers outscored Atlanta 20-9 in the final period. The Sixers’ season hasn’t been what fans wanted, but how much worse would things be without Curry in Sixers red, white and blue? What would Sixers fans be doing? Running lottery simulations on Tankathon?

Tyrese Maxey: 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block

Listen, I know who’s winning this award, but I have to put three people on here. Tyrese Maxey was solid and steady.