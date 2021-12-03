Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Hawks: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Dec 3, 2021, 8:45pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Hawks: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks When: 7:30 pm ET, December 3, 2021 Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Podcast: Embiid bounces back and leads Sixers to win over Hawks Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid finds his form in huge comeback win Sixers beat Hawks following a wild fourth quarter comeback Sixers vs. Hawks: 1st Half Thread Sources: Thunder could be key partner in potential Ben Simmons trade Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Hawks preview with Sarah Spencer Loading comments...
Loading comments...