Podcast: Can Sixers improve around Embiid internally or do they need a trade ASAP?

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast, Paul Hudrick is joined by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s and host of the Sixers Talk podcast Danny Pommells.

They recap the Sixers’ uncomfortable win in Toronto over the Raptors, the nights for Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, Doc Rivers’ postgame comments, and, of course, the latest on Ben Simmons.

Should we be concerned that Embiid is doing too much?

Can the Sixers improve around Embiid internally, or do they need a trade ASAP?

We’ll learn a lot about this current team in January.

Should we be concerned that Harris isn’t doing enough?

How much of Harris’ struggles are related to health? How much is related to Simmons’ absence?

Keith Pompey asked a fair question, and Doc gave a fair answer … at first.

The latest Simmons reporting and how Daryl Morey has handled the situation.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean