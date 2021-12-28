Podcast: The Daily Six’s Derek Bodner discusses Ben Simmons, Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers & more

Host Adio Royster has a very special ‘after Christmas treat’ for the folks today. It’s kind of like when exchanging a Christmas gift you didn’t really want in order to get something you REALLY do. (That’s not to insinuate anything about other podcasts on the Liberty Ballers Podcast Network. It’s just a fun Christmas analogy.)

Adio is joined by Dave Early of Liberty Ballers along with Philadelphia 76ers reporter (formerly of Liberty Ballers and The Athletic) Derek Bodner.

Derek joins Adio and David to talk about what he’s seen from the organization as far as the Ben Simmons situation, his thoughts about Daryl Morey as a general manager, Doc Rivers as a head coach, where this team stands, currently, as well as what we will see from the Sixers for the rest of the season.

Subscribe to Derek’s The Daily Six newsletter here.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean