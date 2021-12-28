Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Raptors: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Dec 28, 2021, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Raptors: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors When: 7:30 pm ET, December 28, 2021 Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers thwart late push from depleted Raptors, secure road victory Sixers squeak past undermanned Raptors in Toronto Sixers vs. Raptors: 2nd Half Thread Podcast: The Daily Six’s Derek Bodner discusses Ben Simmons, Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers & more ‘Trust the Process’ versus ‘We the North’: Sixers seek revenge against depleted Raptors Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (100) Joel Embiid gets Montrezl Harrell tossed as the podcast crosses the century mark | out now Loading comments...
