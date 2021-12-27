Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (100) Joel Embiid gets Montrezl Harrell tossed as the podcast crosses the century mark | out now

It is a big week on The Gastroenteritis Blues as Steve, Dan, and Emily are celebrating a milestone: 100 episodes of sort-of-Sixers nonsense. First, they discuss a 2-1 week from the Sixers, as Philadelphia notched heartening wins over Washington and Boston and a dispiriting loss to Atlanta at home. What did they take away from these games? And what did they make of the understated theater behind Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell’s tussle on Sunday night? Or the week’s rumors in regards to Ben Simmons? Or LeBron James’ eye roll-inducing Instagram post?

Later in the pod, they look back on some of their fondest memories of the first 99 episodes of The Gastroenteritis Blues, before taking part in another (mostly) non-basketball roundtable of questions for one another to round out episode 100.

We at The Gastro Blues could not thank everyone at Liberty Ballers, SB Nation, Vox Media, our guests, our listeners, and our intern Drew (@dapeltz13 on Twitter) enough for all of your help through these first 100 episodes.

We love doing this show and we can’t wait to keep it going.

Happy New Year, everyone. Be safe and be great.

